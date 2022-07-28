The Premier League season is set to kick off on August 5th and at the moment for the start of the season there are 7 USMNT players on Premier League teams.

The Premier League to many is the best soccer league in the world and this season seven USMNT players will be present across five teams: Chelsea, Arsenal, Leeds United, Crystal Palace, and Fulham will be home to those players.

Chelsea and Arsenal will be looking to win the whole thing with Chelsea being a more positioned squad to fight for the title. Crystal Palace will want to at least get to a Europa League spot while Fulham and Leeds will want to survive the drop.

Each of the USMNT players have their own growing pains to go through but it will be a long and competitive season for all of them as each one prepares for the World Cup. Here are the seven USMNT players who will kick off the season on Premier League teams!

USMNT players in the Premier League

Christian Pulisic is the biggest name on the list, and he will have to fight for minutes at Chelsea. Still important to the squad Pulisic will really need to hit the ground running as Chelsea is one of the odds-on favorites to win the whole thing.

Matt Turner at Arsenal will most likely start as a backup and will get the odd cup game here and there, still Turner looked solid in preseason and can only get better at a club like Arsenal. Chris Richards will most likely start the season in defense for Crystal Palace as he is a new star signing.

At Leeds it’s about survival, the Premier League is a step up, but Leeds is a considerable step down for Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson who were both playing Champions League soccer last year. Brenden Aaronson had interest from AC Milan but was swayed to join Leeds.

Fulham have USMNT left back Antonee Robinson, and possible emergency call up Tim Ream, both will contribute greatly for Fulham in their quest to stay in the top flight.

