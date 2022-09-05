Club America take on Atletico San Luis at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Club America and Atletico San Luis meet in a game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. The home team are the standings leaders and they are likely to make it to the playoffs as one of the best teams. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Club America are in the first spot of the standings with a record of 8-1-3 overall, plus the team won the last five weeks. America's most recent victory came against Tigres UANL 2-1 at home.

Atletico San Luis are still fighting for a place in the playoffs, the team is in the 10th spot of the standings with a record of 3-6-4. They still have time to reach the postseason but Atletico San Luis must avoid losses.

Club America vs Atletico San Luis: Date

Club America and Atletico San Luis play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura on Tuesday, September 6 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México. The home team is on a hot streak, but the visitors' record in the last five games is good at 2-1-2.

Club America vs Atletico San Luis: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Club America vs Atletico San Luis at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, Club America and Atletico San Luis at the Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de México on Tuesday, September 6, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás