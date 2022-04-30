Club America play Cruz Azul for the Matchweek 17 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Club America are ready to play against Cruz Azul in Matchweek 17 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca on April 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team is a machine to win games and score goals, no one can stop them. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Club America are in their best form of the 2022 Clausura Tournament, they haven't lost a game since March 5 against Monterrey 1-2 on the road. The most recent game for Club America was a 2-0 victory against Tigres UANL on the road.



Cruz Azul know that this game will serve as a test before playing in the playoffs, Cruz Azul's defensive game must find a way to stop the home team's attack. Cruz Azul lost a recent game against Atletico San Luis 0-1 at home, the team wants to close the regular season with a victory.

Club America vs Cruz Azul: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Club America vs Cruz Azul: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Club America vs Cruz Azul: Storylines

Club America are in the 5th spot of the 2022 Clausura Tournament standings with a positive record of 7-4-5, but before that good record the team had trouble staying on their feet. A single victory during the first six weeks of the tournament was tough for the 'Aguilas' as they lost four games and drew another. But since February 26 the team lost only one game against Monterrey and in the rest they won six games with three draws.

Cruz Azul had mixed results after February 7 when they won a game against Club Leon 1-0 on the road as part of a winning streak of four consecutive weeks, after that they won and lost games but it was enough to stay in a good spot of the standings to reach the playoffs.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Club America vs Cruz Azul in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Club America vs Cruz Azul: Predictions And Odds

Club America are favorites with 1.71 odds that will pay $171 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, if they win this game it will be amazing to close the regular season with a streak. Cruz Azul are underdogs at 4.75 odds. The draw is offered at 3.60 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Club America 1.71.

Caesars Club America 1.71 Draw / Totals 3.60 / 2.5 Cruz Azul 4.75

* Odds via Caesars.