Club America are ready to play against Pachuca in Matchweek 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico D.F today, February 20, 2022 at 5:00 PM (ET). The visitors can take advantage of the bad moment of the home team. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Club America as big favorites are struggling to win games in the second phase of Liga MX with only one win and three losses the team shows that they do not have a good offensive game in 2022 and Club America's only win was on the road against Santos.

Pachuca have a positive record in the 2022 Clausura Tournament with three wins, one draw and one loss. The most recent game for Pachuca was a tie against Queretaro at home, with that tie the team achieved its second winning streak in the second phase.

Club America vs Pachuca: Match Information

Date: Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Time: 5:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Club America vs Pachuca: Times by State in the US

ET: 5:00 PM

CT: 4:00 PM

MT: 3:00 PM

PT: 2:00 PM

Club America vs Pachuca: Storylines

Club America are in a bad position in the 2022 Clausura Tournament with a record of 1-1-3 after only five matchweeks. Club America's most recent game was a pending game against Mazatlan for Matchweek 2, the team lost to underdog Mazatlan 1-2, it was a disappointing loss. So far Club America have not won a home game in the second phase of Liga MX.

Pachuca have only one loss in the Clausura Tournament against Leon 1-2 on the road, that loss ended Pachuca's first winning streak in the second phase, they had won against Atletico San Luis and Guadalajara. But after that only loss against Leon, the team won against Necaxa 3-1 on the road and recently drew a game 2-2 at home that was a bit more complicated than expected.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Club America vs Pachuca in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are Univision, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, TUDN App. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Club America vs Pachuca: Predictions And Odds

Club America are slight favorites at home to win by -0.5 goals and +126 moneyline at FanDuel, they are desperate to win games and that can become a weak point for the home team. Pachuca are underdogs with +0.5 ATS and +232 moneyline. The draw is offered at +243 odds. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Club America +126.



FanDuel Club America -0.5 / +126 Draw / Totals +243 Pachuca +0.5 / +232

* Odds via FanDuel.