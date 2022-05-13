Club America and Puebla clash at Azteca Stadium, Mexico City, for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quarter-finals. Here you will know all about how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Club America and Puebla will face each other at Azteca Stadium (Mexico City) for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quarterfinals. In the first match, they tied 1-1. This game will take place on Saturday, May 14. Here you will know all about this Mexican Playoffs game, such as how to watch or live stream it free in the US, information, storylines, prediction, and odds. If you are in the United States, you can stream live this game on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

The first match of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quarter-finals between Club America and Puebla was played on Wednesday, May 11, at Cuauhtémoc Stadium. The first goal of the match was scored by Fernando Aristeguieta for La Franja in the 55th minute. Las Aguilas then tied the game in the 80th minute thanks to a goal scored by Sebastian Caceres.

In the second leg, to be played at the Azteca Stadium, a draw will be enough for America to reach the semifinals of the competition. This is due to the better classification they obtained in the regular phase: Fernando Ortiz's team finished in fourth place, while Puebla ended in fifth place in the standings.

Club America vs Puebla: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 14

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Azteca Stadium (Mexico City)

Club America vs Puebla: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Club America vs Puebla: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In the history of Mexican soccer, Club America and Puebla have faced each other 40 times. In addition, Las Aguilas have a big advantage over Las Franjas, America have won 19 games, while Puebla have won only 6, and between them, they tied a total of 15 matches. Without taking into account the first game of the Quarter-finals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura Playoffs, the last time they faced each other was on January 8, 2022, on Matchday 1 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. On that occasion, they tied 1-1.

Club America vs Puebla: How to watch or stream live in the US

The game to be played between Club America and Puebla for the Second Leg of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX Quarterfinals will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.

Club America vs Puebla: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers predict a victory for Club America. According to Caesars, Las Aguilas have odds of -170, while Puebla have +470. In addition, the draw would finish in a +275 payout.

