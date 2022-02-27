Club America take on Queretaro at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Club America and Queretaro meet in a Matchweek 8 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico. The home team have a terrible record in the second phase of the local league. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Club America broke their losing streak with a 0-0 draw against Pumas UNAM on the road, the second tie in the second phase of Liga MX for them and it was also Club America's second losing streak this year. The team has only one victory against Santos 3-2 on the road.

Queretaro have a positive record with two losses, four draws and one victory. Queretaro's most recent game was a draw against Toluca 1-1 at home, it was the team's third positive result in the last three weeks.

Club America vs Queretaro: Date

Club America and Queretaro play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura on Tuesday, March 1 at Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico. The visitors drew a game against the home team in the first phase of the local league 0-0 at home.

Club America vs Queretaro: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Club America vs Queretaro at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, Club America and Queretaro at the Estadio Azteca in Ciudad de Mexico on Tuesday, March 1, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA

