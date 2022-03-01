Club America play Queretaro today for the Matchweek 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Club America are ready to play against Queretaro in Matchweek 8 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca on March 1, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team want to win to improve their record. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Club America are suffering in the second phase, it is a nightmare with four losses, one win and a recent draw against Pumas UNAM on the road 0-0. This is the first home game in March for America.

Queretaro have a better record than America, but most of the team's good results are draws since officially Queretaro has only one win in the 2022 Clausura Tournament against Mazatlan.

Club America vs Queretaro: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Club America vs Queretaro: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Club America vs Queretaro: Storylines

Club American are looking for a way to get out of the bad situation the team is going through with a losing record of 1-4-2. It is a disappointment the poor performance of America in the last three games, two losses and a goalless draw against Pumas on the road. America's only victory in the 2022 Clausura Tournament came against Santos Laguna 3-2 on the road, that game served to break a two-week losing streak.

Queretaro have a positive record with four draws, one win and only two losses, it sounds incredible but it's true, they have a better record than one of the big favorites, Club America. The last three weeks have been good for Queretaro, the team has a good streak with two draws and one win. But best of all, Queretaro have a perfect record on the road, no losses, three draws in the 2022 Clausura Tournament against Monterrey, Chivas and Pachuca.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Club America vs Queretaro in the U.S.

Club America vs Queretaro: Predictions And Odds

Club America are home favorites to win with 1.72 odds that will pay $172 bucks for a $100 bet at BetMGM, this will be a tough game since they are struggling and the visitors are in a good streak. Queretaro are underdogs with 4.50 odds. The draw is offered at 3.72 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Club America 1.72.

BetMGM Club America 1.72 Draw / Totals 3.72 / 2.5 Queretaro 4.50

* Odds via BetMGM.