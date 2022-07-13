Club America play Toluca today at the Estadio Azteca for the Matchweek 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch or live stream the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Club America are ready to play against Toluca in Matchweek 3 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca today, July 13, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). Las Aguilas will be looking for their first victory in the tournament, while leaders Toluca will try to extend their perfect run. The home team are desperate to win their first game of the season. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. If you are in the US, you can watch it on FuboTV.

Club America still haven't won their first game in the first phase of the Liga MX, it sounds incredible but it's true, the most recent game for them was a loss against Monterrey on the road and before that game they tied against the defending champions Atlas at home.

Toluca are one of three teams in the 2022 Apertura Tournament with two consecutive wins, the other two teams being Puebla and Pachuca. Little by little Toluca are becoming favorites to win this tournament.

Club America vs Toluca: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico.

Club America vs Toluca: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Club America vs Toluca: Storylines

Club America foolishly lost the game against Monterrey after they took the lead on the scoreboard in the first half. Club America scored two goals before the 45 minutes mark but Monterrey scored another two in the second half and Club America's offensive attack was nullified during the last minutes of the game. So far Club America is still one of the favorites this season but they must win a game.

Toluca are the complete opposite of Club America, they have two solid wins in the first two weeks of the season. The first victory was relatively easy for Toluca 3-1 against Necaxa and after that game they won the first game at home against the defending champions Atlas 3-2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Club America vs Toluca in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV. Other options: VIX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Club America vs Toluca: Predictions And Odds

Club America are big favorites at home with 1.53 odds that will pay $153 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have the urge to win but the visitors have already won against another big favorite. Toluca are underdogs with 5.75 odds. The draw is offered at 4.10 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Toluca 5.75.

