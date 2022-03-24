Colombia and Bolivia will clash off today at Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez for Matchday 17 of the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the game free in different parts of the world.

Colombia will face Bolivia at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla today, March 24, 2022, for the South American World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Matchday 17 soccer match from different parts of the world. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

This will be their 31st overall meeting. No surprises here as Colombia are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 14 occasions so far; Bolivia have grabbed a triumph just six times to this day, and the remaining 10 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on September 2, 2021, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw in their first meeting in the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers in Bolivia. It promises to be a more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Colombia vs Bolivia: Time of the game

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Brazil: 8:30 PM

United States: 7:30 PM (ET), 6:30 PM (CT), 5:30 PM (MT), 4:30 PM (PT)

Canada: 4:30 PM (PT), 5:30 PM (MT), 6:30 PM (CT), 7:30 PM (ET), 8:30 PM (AT)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

UK: 11:30 PM

Germany: 12:30 AM, March 25

France: 12:30 AM, March 25

Portugal: 11:30 PM

Italy: 12:30 AM, March 25

Spain: 12:30 AM, March 25

Colombia vs Bolivia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online