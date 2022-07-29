Colombia and Brazil will clash at the Estadio Alfonso Lopez on Saturday in the Final of the 2022 Women’s Copa America.. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Colombia vs Brazil: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022 Women’s Copa America Final in your country

Colombia will face Brazil at the Estadio Alfonso Lopez in Bucaramanga in the 2022 Women’s Copa America Final on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream free this decisive women’s soccer match in your country. For example, if you are in the United States, it will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their sixth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the Brazil women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on four occasions so far; Colombia are yet to grab a win to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on April 23, 2018, when the Seleção won against Las Chicas Superpoderosas with a final result of 3-0 in the Copa America Group Stage. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time to determine the new Women’s Copa America winners.

Colombia vs Brazil: Kick-off Time

Australia: 10:00 AM (AEST) (Sunday)

Botswana: 2:00 AM (Sunday)

Cameroon: 1:00 AM (Sunday)

Canada: 8:00 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 3:00 AM (Sunday)

Germany: 2:00 AM (Sunday)

Ghana: 12:00 AM (Sunday)

Ireland: 1:00 AM (Sunday)

Spain: 2:00 AM (Sunday)

Kenya: 3:00 AM (Sunday)

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Nigeria: 1:00 AM (Sunday)

Portugal: 1:00 AM (Sunday)

Russia: 3:00 AM (MSK) (Sunday)

Rwanda: 2:00 AM (Sunday)

South Africa: 2:00 AM (Sunday)

Sudan: 2:00 AM (Sunday)

UK: 1:00 AM (Sunday)

US: 8:00 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 2:00 AM (Sunday)

Colombia vs Brazil: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Botswana: W-Sport

Cameroon: W-Sport

Ethiopia: W-Sport

Ghana: W-Sport

Kenya: W-Sport

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Nigeria: W-Sport

Portugal: Sport TV3

Rwanda: W-Sport

South Africa: W-Sport

Sudan: W-Sport

US: FuboTV (free trial), Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App, ViX

Zimbabwe: W-Sport