Colombia will face Brazil at the Estadio Alfonso Lopez in Bucaramanga in the 2022 Women’s Copa America Final on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream free this decisive women’s soccer match in your country. For example, if you are in the United States, it will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).
This will be their sixth overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the Brazil women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on four occasions so far; Colombia are yet to grab a win to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.
Their last duel took place on April 23, 2018, when the Seleção won against Las Chicas Superpoderosas with a final result of 3-0 in the Copa America Group Stage. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time since then, this time to determine the new Women’s Copa America winners.
Colombia vs Brazil: Kick-off Time
Colombia vs Brazil: TV Channel and Live Streaming
