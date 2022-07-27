The fever for the FIFA World Cup does not stop at what will happen in Qatar 2022: on the horizon of this tournament there will be a close dispute of bids competing to organize the 2030 edition, one of them, that of the South American coalition.

What is impossible to happen inside a soccer field, due to history, tradition and wounds that have not and will not close, will happen outside. Eternal rivals Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile will join forces to fight to host the 2030 FIFA World Cup, an special edition as it will commemorate 100 years of this tournament.

In the history of the World Cups, the trend of having more than one country hosting the tournament began in 2002 when Korea-Japan became the first double bid to win the right to organize the great soccer event. It was also the first time the party came to Asia.

The second occasion in which more than one country hosted the FIFA World Cup will take place in 2026, when the North American triad, United States-Canada-Mexico, will organize the first edition of this tournament with 48 participating National Teams.

South America unites to bring the FIFA World Cup back home

In the history of the World Cups, only Brazil has been the only South American country to host the tournament twice (1950 and 2014). Then Uruguay was fortunate enough to be the first host country in history and Argentina hosted the eleventh edition.

Both world champions, Uruguay and Argentina, decided to join forces with Chile and Paraguay, who have neither won nor hosted a FIFA World Cup, to fight to celebrate the centenary of this tournament in South America. The details of this joint bid will be announced on August 2, 2022.

The rivals of Uruguay, Argentina, Paraguay and Chile to host the FIFA World Cup 2030

Although there are still 8 years to go, there are already several bids that FIFA will have to include in the battle to win the right to host the 2030 World Cup. The rivals that the South American bid has to beat are the following.

According to the FIFA World Cup statutes, there cannot be candidates from the AFC (Asia) and Concacaf (North and Central America), as these confederations will have the honor of hosting the tournament in 2022 (Qatar) and 2026 (United States-Canada-Mexico).

CAF (Africa): Morocco. This country is not giving up hope of becoming the second African country to host a FIFA World Cup after South Africa hosted it for the first time in 2010. It lost to the joint bid of North America in the battle to host the 2026 edition.

UEFA (Europe): Bulgaria-Greece-Romania-Serbia / Spain-Portugal. Two striking bids, since the first group would represent the first time that there are more than 3 host countries, and the second candidate is a group with a long soccer tradition, including a country that already hosted the World Cup in 1982.