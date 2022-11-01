AC Milan will host Salzburg for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

AC Milan will face Salzburg for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada and Germany.

The Matchday 6 games in this group E will be, together with those in group D, the most interesting. Only in these two groups there is the particularity that the four teams can fight for some objective and, except for Dinamo Zagreb, all the members have chances of passing the round. That's why they will be two really attractive games.

AC Milan are a bit calmer as a draw is enough to secure second place and play in the round of 16. They could even top the group, for which they need Chelsea to lose and win by a good goal difference. Salzburg needs a victory to get through the round, and a tie to go to the Europa League. With the defeat, they will have to wait for the result of Dinamo Zagreb to know if they can go to the EL.

AC Milan vs Salzburg: Kick-Off Time

AC Milan will play against Salzburg for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, November 2 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (November 3)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (November 3)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 11:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (November 3)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (November 3)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (November 3)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 3)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 3)

Nigeria: 9:0 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 3)

South Africa: 11:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 3)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM (ET)

AC Milan vs Salzburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Belgium: Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2, Servus TV

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now

India: SONY TEN 3, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Ireland: BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Stars

Italy: Amazon Prime Video

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Japan: WOWOW Cinema

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Serbian: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport LaLiga

Spain: Movistar Champions League 4, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2

Tanzania: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

