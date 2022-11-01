AC Milan will face Salzburg for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and on DAZN in Canada and Germany.
The Matchday 6 games in this group E will be, together with those in group D, the most interesting. Only in these two groups there is the particularity that the four teams can fight for some objective and, except for Dinamo Zagreb, all the members have chances of passing the round. That's why they will be two really attractive games.
AC Milan are a bit calmer as a draw is enough to secure second place and play in the round of 16. They could even top the group, for which they need Chelsea to lose and win by a good goal difference. Salzburg needs a victory to get through the round, and a tie to go to the Europa League. With the defeat, they will have to wait for the result of Dinamo Zagreb to know if they can go to the EL.
AC Milan vs Salzburg: Kick-Off Time
AC Milan will play against Salzburg for the Matchday 6 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage this Wednesday, November 2 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (November 3)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (November 3)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 11:00 PM
Canada: 4:00 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (November 3)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (November 3)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (November 3)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (November 3)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (November 3)
Nigeria: 9:0 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (November 3)
South Africa: 11:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (November 3)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 10:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 4:00 PM (ET)
AC Milan vs Salzburg: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD
Belgium: Club RTL, Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Cameroon: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2, Servus TV
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now
India: SONY TEN 3, JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Ireland: BT Sport 4, BT Sport 5, LiveScore App, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Stars
Italy: Amazon Prime Video
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Japan: WOWOW Cinema
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: TNT Sports, HBO Max
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Netherlands: RTL 7, Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 2, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Eleven Sports 5 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Serbian: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv App, SuperSport LaLiga
Spain: Movistar Champions League 4, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 2
Tanzania: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BT Sport 5, BTSport.com, BT Sport 4, BT Sport App
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+