Saturday afternoon was quite frustrating for Cristiano Ronaldo. His side Manchester United suffered another painful blow with the defeat away to Everton, and the veteran was caught dropping a fan's phone on the ground as he walked off the field.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had several reasons for frustration after the match at Goodison Park, and an Everton fan who was near the tunnel leading to the locker room eventually was the one who paid the price.

Manchester United surprisingly lost 1-0 to Everton at the Goodison Park in Liverpool, as Ralf Rangnick's team was uninventive and did not create many opportunities. On top of that, the 36-year-old forward was hindered by a minor limp that had developed as a result of a dangerous tackle.

To display his bloodied shin, Ronaldo removed his shin guard and sock. The images quickly spread on social media, but the video of what happened next has also gone viral. The Portuguese has been accused of breaking the phone of one of the Toffees supporters who was filming the players as they left the field.

Mancehster United launch investigation into incident

Cristiano Ronaldo was obviously nervous because of the final result, and after the final whistle, the player in question smacked the fan's phone out of his hands. This is evidenced by the video that appeared on social networks, and the English media already have scandalized the episode.

According to Sky Sports journalist Lial Thomas, United have immediately launched an investigation after the video appeared on social media. In addition, an anonymous user who claims to be the mother of the youngster whose phone was broken has now put out a social media post on her behalf.

Claimant to be mother of Everton fan slams Ronaldo

Sarah Kelly came to Facebook to describe what happened to her son, Jake: “Well a lovely game at the match turned into me and Jake with the police. Can’t believe I’m saying this but Ronaldo smashed Jake's phone out of his hand while he was recording him coming off at the full time.

"I’m shocked that a professional football can assault a child like this. If anyone can get any videos of this for me I believe they're on Instagram already. I’m not on there! Please share! These football players are thugs! He’s a dad himself, how would he feel if this was done to his kid?”

Watch: Ronaldo allegedly pushes Everton fan's phone