Cruz Azul play Puebla for the Matchweek 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Cruz Azul are ready to play against Puebla in Matchweek 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca on July 23, 2022 at 8:05 PM (ET). The home team wants to put an end to their current losing streak. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Cruz Azul are struggling to start the 2022 Apertura Tournament, they have just one win after nearly four weeks into the new season. So far Cruz Azul's only victory was in the first week of the tournament.

Puebla don't know what it's like to lose, three perfect weeks with a victory on the road against Mazatlan during the first game of the season for them. This game against Cruz Azul will be the second on the road for Puebla.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Time: 8:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Azteca, Ciudad de Mexico D.F, Mexico..

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Storylines

Cruz Azul won the first game of the season against a big favorite like Tigres UANL 3-2 in what was a tough victory on the road. After that victory they lost two games, one against Pachuca at home and another recently against the defending champions Atlas 2-3 on the road.

Puebla won two games against Cruz Azul last season, one at each stage of Liga MX, plus Puebla won the first three games of the new season against Mazatlan, Santos Laguna and a recent draw against Club Leon at home. Puebla's offensive attack is scoring an average of 2.00 goals per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Cruz Azul vs Puebla in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla: Predictions And Odds

Cruz Azul are favorites to win this game at home with 2.00 odds that will pay $200 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are struggling to win game and the visitors are on a hot streak. Puebla are underdogs with 3.50 odds. The draw is offered at 3.40 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Cruz Azul 2.00

BetMGM Cruz Azul 2.00 Draw / Totals 3.40 / 2.5 Puebla 3.50

* Odds via BetMGM.