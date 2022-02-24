Cruz Azul will face Santos Laguna at the Estadio Azteca for the seventh round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US for Round 7 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna will meet at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, in the seventh round of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura tournament. Here you will find when and how to watch this exciting Torneo Clausura Matchday 7 game in the US. If you want to watch it live from the United States, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 61st overall meeting. No surprises here as Cruz Azul are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 25 occasions so far; Cruz Azul have grabbed a triumph 21 times to this day, and a great number of even 14 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 1, 2021, when the Guerreros snatched a late 1-1 draw at home Estadio Corona in Torreon in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 Liga MX Clausura.

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Date

The 2022 Liga MX Clausura Matchday 7 game between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna will be played on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City.

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna in 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

The game to be played between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna on Matchday 7 of the Torneo Clausura Liga MX 2022, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include TUDN USA, Univision NOW, UniMás, TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, TUDN App.