Toronto FC will try to climb out of the bottom of the standings when they visit DC United for MLS Matchday 13. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this 2022 MLS game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the US. You can watch this game on FuboTV (free trial) in the US.

The Canadian team is in last place in the Eastern Conference standings and they are currently the worst team in MLS (they have the same score as Vancouver, but with one more game). They have to try to get out of that difficult situation, and at the moment they are lucky that the last team qualified for the round of 16, Atlanta United, are only 4 points away.

In the case of the locals, they are just 2 points ahead of their rivals in this Matchday, which also leaves them 2 points behind Atlanta. A victory could leave them close to the qualification zone (depending on the results obtained by other teams with the same score), and DC United has an unbeatable chance playing against the weakest team in the competition.

DC United vs Toronto FC: Match Information

Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM (ET)

Location: Audi Field, Buzzard Point, Washington, D.C

Live stream US: FuboTV

DC United vs Toronto FC: Time by States in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

DC United vs Toronto FC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two teams have met each other 38 times throughout history. The dominators of the statistics are DC United, who have won 16 times, while Toronto FC won 12 games (that is, the difference is not really that much). Also, there were 10 draws.

It will be an interesting game between two teams highly in need of points who will try to get the victory in order to begin to touch a fate that started very adverse, with more losses than wins in the 12 games so far this season. While there is still a long way to go before the end of the regular season, games like these can show what goals will be reasonable for a team this season.

How to watch or live stream DC United vs Toronto FC in the US

DC United and Toronto FC will play for the Matchday 13 of the MLS this Saturday, May 21 at 4:00 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: dcunited.com, NBC Sports Washington, TeleXitos, ESPN+.

DC United vs Toronto FC: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: DC United are the favorite with -180 odds, while Toronto FC have +450. A tie would finish in a +340 payout.

Caesars DC United -180 Tie +340 Toronto FC +450

*Odds via Caesars