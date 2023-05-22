Ecuador U-20 vs Slovakia U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 U-20 World Cup in your country

Ecuador U-20 and Slovakia U-20 will face each other this Tuesday, May 23 for Matchday 2 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The debut of Ecuador U-20 was not the most auspicious. Although they faced a strong team, a candidate to finish as leaders, United States U-20; the Ecuadorians hoped to beat them and keep 3 very valuable points that would allow them to fight for first place.

Likewise, they are still candidates to advance to the round of 16, but to do so, they must beat Slovakia U-20, who have just had a great debut in their first game against Fiji U-20, whom they beat 4-0. With a second victory, the Slovaks would secure a place in the next round.

Ecuador U-20 vs Slovakia U-20: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM

Ecuador: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Greece: 12:00 AM (May 24)

Guatemala: 3:00 PM

Honduras: 3:00 PM

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (May 24)

Israel: 12:00 PM (May 24)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Slovakia: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 1:00 AM (May 24)

South Africa: 12:00 PM (May 24)

UAE: 1:00 AM (May 24)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Ecuador U-20 vs Slovakia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Canada: TSN3, TSN+, RDS App

Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: The Team Web

Indonesia: Vidio

International: FIFA+

Mexico: ViX

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Slovakia: RTVS Sport

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 4

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Sports Live.