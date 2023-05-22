Ecuador U-20 and Slovakia U-20 will face each other this Tuesday, May 23 for Matchday 2 of the 2023 U-20 World Cup group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Ecuador U-20 vs Slovakia U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]
The debut of Ecuador U-20 was not the most auspicious. Although they faced a strong team, a candidate to finish as leaders, United States U-20; the Ecuadorians hoped to beat them and keep 3 very valuable points that would allow them to fight for first place.
Likewise, they are still candidates to advance to the round of 16, but to do so, they must beat Slovakia U-20, who have just had a great debut in their first game against Fiji U-20, whom they beat 4-0. With a second victory, the Slovaks would secure a place in the next round.
Ecuador U-20 vs Slovakia U-20: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 6:00 PM
Canada: 5:00 PM
Ecuador: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 11:00 PM
France: 11:00 PM
Greece: 12:00 AM (May 24)
Guatemala: 3:00 PM
Honduras: 3:00 PM
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (May 24)
Israel: 12:00 PM (May 24)
Mexico: 3:00 PM
Morocco: 11:00 PM
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Slovakia: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 1:00 AM (May 24)
South Africa: 12:00 PM (May 24)
UAE: 1:00 AM (May 24)
United States: 5:00 PM (ET)
Ecuador U-20 vs Slovakia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Canada: TSN3, TSN+, RDS App
Ecuador: DIRECTV Sports Ecuador
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: The Team Web
Indonesia: Vidio
International: FIFA+
Mexico: ViX
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Slovakia: RTVS Sport
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 4
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Sports Live.