Atletico de Madrid will visit Elche for Matchday 36 of this season 2021/2022 of La Liga. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Atletico Madrid is in good shape after winning the Derby against Real Madrid and they want to continue stretching their momentum when they visit Elche. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States.

After winning the Madrid Derby, the "Aleti" can end a not-so-good season with a smile. Since 2016 they could not beat their arch-enemies in La Liga and definitely the 1-0 obtained at the Wanda Metropolitano was a great relief for this 2021/2022 season, which was well below expectations. With a tie they would already ensure their place in the next Champions League, but they will surely try to finish as high as possible and will seek to win the three games that still remain.

In the case of Elche, they no longer have much to fight for. Even if they win the remaining three games, it still won't help them reach qualifying positions for the Europa League. However, they are 7 points behind Mallorca, the last team that is currently being relegated to the second division. It's best to try and get points now so they don't have to end the season looking at the bottom of the standings.

Elche vs Atletico Madrid: Date

This Matchday 36 game of this 2021/2022 La Liga season between Elche and Atletico Madrid will be played at the Manuel Martinez Valero Stadium this Wednesday, May 11 at 3:30 PM (ET).

Elche vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Elche vs Atletico Madrid

The Matchday 36 game of this 2021/2022 La Liga season between Elche and Atletico Madrid to be played at the Manuel Martínez Valero Stadium, will be broadcast in the United States only on: ESPN+.

