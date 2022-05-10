Atletico Madrid will visit Elche in what will be Matchday 36 of La Liga. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Atletico Madrid will visit Elche this Wednesday, May 11 for the Matchday 36 in search of securing their place in the next UEFA Champions League. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this La Liga game in the US.

Atletico Madrid's place in the next UEFA Champions League is not yet assured. Betis' 3-0 victory against Valencia shortened the difference to just 3 points with 2 Matchdays to go. Undoubtedly, the "Aleti" need a victory if they want to have their place in the UCL next season almost assured (they would get a 6-point difference).

On the Elche side, the dream of qualifying for the Europa League has already been ruled out, so it could be said that they are no longer fighting for anything. However, only 7 points separate them from Mallorca, the last team that is currently losing the category. The "Franjiverdes" will have to do everything possible to add if they do not want to end the season looking at the relegation zone.

Elche vs Atletico Madrid: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, May 11, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM (ET)

Location: Martinez Valero Stadium, Elche, Spain

Elche vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

Elche vs Atletico Madrid: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics record that in history these two rivals have faced each other in a total of 51 games, with a clear predominance of Atletico Madrid (as could be expected). The "Aleti" have won 31 times (more than half of the total number of games) compared to 12 for Elche. In addition, there were 10 draws.

For La Liga they faced each other on the last occasion for Matchday 2 of the current 2021/2022 season, specifically on August 22, 2021. On that occasion, Atletico Madrid won 1-0 with Angel Correa's goal.

How to watch or live stream Elche vs Atletico Madrid in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, May 11 at the Martinez Valero Stadium for the Matchday 36 of La Liga between Elche and Atletico Madrid will be broadcast in the United States only on ESPN+.

Elche vs Atletico Madrid: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caesars: Atletico Madrid are the favorite with -150 odds, while Elche have +460. A draw would result in a +265 payout.

Caesars Elche +460 Tie +265 Atletico Madrid -150

*Odds via Caesars