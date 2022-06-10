England and Italy will face each other on Saturday at Molineux Stadium on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A3. Check out how to watch or live stream online this game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

England vs Italy: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in the US and Canada

England and Italy will face off for the first time after the 2020 Euro Final at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this League A Group A3 soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 29th overall meeting. No surprises here as Italy are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed on 10 previous occasions. England have eight triumphs to this day, with 10 matches ending in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on July 11, 2021, and it ended in an Italy victory after penalties in the Euro 2020 Final match at Wembley Stadium in London. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

England vs Italy: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 10, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

Live Stream: FuboTV in the US, DAZN in Canada

England vs Italy: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

England vs Italy: Storylines

England lost against Hungary 1-0 and drew against Germany 1-1 in their opening two matches of the new 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League edition. Meanwhile, on the opening matchday of the new Nations League season, Italy drew against Germany 1-1 and later won against Hungary 2-1.

The Three Lions currently sit in last place of the League A Group A3 table with one point in two games so far. On the other hand, Italian players are placed three positions above them, on top of League A Group A3, with four points won after two matches.

These opponents have a long history of duels as their first one dates back to November 17, 1976, when the Italians earned a 2-0 win in a WC Qualifiers match. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points on Matchday 3.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free England vs Italy in the U.S. and Canada

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A3 Matchday 3 between England and Italy, to be played on Saturday at the Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Other options are ViX, Fubo Sports Network. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

How to watch England vs Italy anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between England and Italy but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.

England vs Italy: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of England. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to claim their first win in the new Nations League edition, and thus, they have given them -135 odds. The away side Italy, meanwhile, have +350 odds to cause an upset this weekend on the third matchday, while a tie would result in a +240 payout.

FanDuel England -135 Tie +240 Italy +350

* Odds by FanDuel