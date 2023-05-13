Everton and Manchester City will face each other at Goodison Park in London on Matchday 36 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, May 14, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 52nd EPL meeting. Manchester City are slight favorites in head-to-head clashes having won 23 times, while Everton have emerged victorious on 18 occasions. The remaining 10 matches have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on December 31, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw in Manchester. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Everton vs Manchester City: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Everton vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport UHD, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select HD2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Premium
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD
United States: Fubo (Free trial), nbcsports.com, Telemundo, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo