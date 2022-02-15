On September 5th of 2021 the match was suspended when Brazilian health officials stormed the field and identified 4 Argentine players who had broken coronavirus protocol.

In a ruling that makes little sense now, FIFA has fined both the Brazilian and Argentine soccer federations and suspended the 4 Argentine players involved in the suspension of the match way back in September of 2021.

Both Argentina and Brazil have qualified for the 2022 World Cup, at the time of the match both teams were well on their way to qualification and their contest in Sao Paulo was more for bragging rights than anything else. With the match only 5 minutes in a Brazilian health inspector stormed the field and stopped the match citing that Argentine players had broken Brazilian government covid-19 protocols in entering the country.

After six months and virtually nothing to play for other than finishing their schedules, FIFA has issued their final assessment of what occurred in September’s Brazil - Argentina match.

FIFA verdict in suspended Brazil - Argentina match

In their communication FIFA has ordered the following: 1. The Brazilian FA is fined $540,000 for “infractions committed against security and public order and their participation in organizing and participating in the game”. 2. The Argentine federation is fined $216,000 for “not complying with the security and public order, their preparation for the game and their participation in the game upon committing their infractions”.

The third point is that both federations are fined an additional $54,000 as a consequence of the suspension of the game itself. Consequently, the game will continue, but not in Brazil, the match is slated to resume in a neutral venue with a date and time to be determined.

Four Argentine players suspended as a result

Argentina with addition to the fines will have four of their players suspended for a total of 2 international matches, basically the last two games of World Cup qualifying that mean nothing to Argentina at this point: The players in question are: Emiliano Buendía, Emiliano Martínez, Giovani Lo Celso and Cristian Romero for not complying with the protocol of international FIFA matches.

The Argentine FA (AFA) has issued a statement via President Claudio Fabián Tapia that they will appeal the decision by FIFA citing that the “priority is always the Argentine national team”.