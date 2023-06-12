Gerard Pique’s soccer project is adding a new star. Last week, the tournament added Andrea Pirlo to play one game, and now a former Ballon d’Or winner will ‘unretire’ to join a team of the Kings League for Matchday 6.

A few months after announcing his retirement, Gerard Pique revealed his new soccer project: the Kings League. This competition is played in a 7 v 7 format, with unusual rules to make it more attractive for the audience.

One of those rules includes the possibility for any of the 12 teams to sign players that were not selected in the initial draft. The league has reached several stars like Ronaldinho, Andrea Pirlo, or Djibril Cisse to play for one game, and this week they have added a former Ballon d’Or winner for one of the clubs.

Gerard Pique signs former Ballon d’Or winner to play in the Kings League

The Kings League has caught everybody’s attention. The competition had its first split last year, and now the second tournament is already in Matchday 6. The games are played in the Cupra Arena at Barcelona each Sunday, and it has been a complete success among soccer fans.

Pique aims to provide a unique experience for spectators of the league. The competition boasts an unconventional rulebook, offering a refreshing twist. Furthermore, outsiders have the opportunity to join any team that is willing to sign them, utilizing a fictional currency that directly affects their budgets.

Last week, Pique agreed terms with Andrea Pirlo, former FIFA World Cup champion, to add him. Jijantes FC signed the midfielder by offering $18 million (not real money) for him, and they even sold his jersey on the league’s official website.

A week later, Pique has done it again. Andriy Shevchenko will come out of retirement to play one Kings League game. Twitch Streamer DjMariio, president of Ultimate Mostoles, offered $10 million and won the bid for the former AC Milan striker.

Shevchenko won the Ballon d’Or in 2004, defeating Deco and Ronaldinho. He retired in 2012 while playing for Dynamo Kyiv. Throughout his 18-year career, the Ukranian striker played 653 games and scored 326 goals only in clubs. With his national team, Andriy played 111 matches and scored 48 goals.