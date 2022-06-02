France and Denmark will clash off on Friday at Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A1. Check out how to watch or live stream online free the game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

France will meet with Denmark at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Friday, June 3, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this League A Group A1 soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and on DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 15th overall meeting. No surprises here as it is France who are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on eight occasions so far; France men's national soccer have grabbed a triumph just four times to this day, and the remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on June 26, 2018, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in the 2018 World Cup Group Stage. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

France vs Denmark: Match Information

Date: Friday, June 3, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Stade de France, Saint-Denis

Live Stream: FuboTV in the US, DAZN in Canada

France vs Denmark: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

France vs Denmark: Storylines

France are 7-0 since their 2020 Euro Round of 16 loss to Switzerland on penalty kicks, and they enter their matchup with Denmark undefeated in nine games. Despite losing both the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022, Denmark were able to return to winning ways against Serbia in March.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 21, 1973, when Les Bleusearned a 3-0 win in a friendly exhibition. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points on Matchday 1.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free France and Denmark in the U.S. and Canada

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A1 match between France and Denmark, to be played on Friday at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Another option is ViX. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

France vs Denmark: Predictions And Odds

The odds are slightly in favor of France. FanDuel see them as the favorites to claim their first win in the new Nations League edition, and thus, they have given them -170 odds. The away side Denmark, meanwhile, have +440 odds to cause an upset this weekend on the first matchday, while a tie would result in a +270 payout.

FanDuel France -170 Tie +270 Denmark +440

* Odds by FanDuel