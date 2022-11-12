Fulham will face Manchester United for Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester United will visit Fulham for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

It will be an interesting duel between two teams fighting for international cup positions. On the one hand, the local Fulham have 19 points and are in ninth place. They are two points below Brighton and Hove, who are the last to qualify for an international cup (the Conference League). Of course, they want to reach them.

It will not be easy for them, since their rivals will be the irregular, but always complicated Manchester United. They are also fighting for international cup positions, although in their case they want to be among the first four to be able to go to the UEFA Champions League. For now, Tottenham and Newcastle are ahead of them, but they are confident they can get closer little by little.

Fulham vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Fulham will play against Manchester United for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Sunday, November 13 at the Craven Cottage in London, England.

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (November 14)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Cameroon: 7:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 10:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Ecuador: 11:30 AM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Iran: 8:00 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Japan: 1:30 AM (November 14)

Kenya: 7:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 AM (November 14)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 4:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (November 14)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Qatar: 7:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Senegal: 4:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (November 14)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

South Korea: 1:30 AM (November 14)

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

Tanzania: 7:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:30 PM

Tunisia: 4:30 PM

Uganda: 7:30 PM

UAE: 6:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Fulham vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 2, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ Sport360

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

USA: FuboTV (free trial), SiriusXM FC, USA Network, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App

