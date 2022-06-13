Germany take on Italy at Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK in Mönchengladbach for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Germany and Italy meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK in Mönchengladbach. The home team wants to show why they have an overwhelming offensive attack. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

So far Germany are winless in the Nations League, but the team is not at the bottom of the standings, with three draws and three points they are close to the first spot. If they win this game the team will become the group leaders and they just have to wait for England to win as well to prevent Hungary (2th spot, 4 points) from taking the group lead.

Italy are the group leaders with two draws and one win, the most recent game for them was against England 0-0, but before that game Italy won 2-1 against Hungary at home. The last victory on the road for the Italians was on March 29 when they won an international friendly against Turkey 3-2.

Germany vs Italy : Date

Germany and Italy play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, June 14 at Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK in Mönchengladbach. The visitors know that the home team has a defense that is capable of stopping almost any attack, but it's been a while since they won a game against a big favorite.

Germany vs Italy : Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Germany vs Italy at the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League

This game for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League, Germany and Italy at the Stadion im BORUSSIA-PARK in Mönchengladbach on Tuesday, June 14, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, ViX, FOX Sports App.

