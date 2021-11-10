Greece and Spain face each other on Thursday at Olympic Stadium in Athens for the Group B of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Greece will square off with Spain at the Olympic Stadium in Athens on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 2:45 PM (ET) in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group B Matchday 7 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their 12th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as Spain are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on seven occasions so far; Greece have grabbed a triumph only three times to this day, and the remaining game has ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on March 25, 2021, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in their first meeting in Group J of the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the second time this year, again at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Greece vs Spain: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 11

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Olympic Stadium, Athens

Greece vs Spain: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Greece vs Spain: Storylines

Greece have been in decent form in the qualifying group so far. In their last five matches, they have two wins and two draws, along with one loss (DDWWL). Meanwhile, Spain have been in better form than their next opponents, having lost only once as well. In addition, they have four wins (WWLWW).

La Roja currently sit in second place on the Group B table with 13 points in six games so far. On the other hand, the Sky Blues and whites are placed right below them, in third place in Group B with nine points won after six matches.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to October 28, 1970, and it ended in a 2-1 Spain win in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in Matchday 7.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Greece vs Spain in the U.S.

The 2022 European World Cup Qualifiers Group B Matchday 7 game between Greece and Spain, to be played on Thursday, at the Olympic Stadium in Athens, will be broadcast on ESPN+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, UniMás in the United States.

Greece vs Spain: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Spain. FanDuel see them as the clear favorites to claim another win in this group and they have given them -250 odds. The home side Greece, meanwhile, have a whopping +700 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in an equally impressive +320 payout.

FanDuel Greece +70 Tie +320 Spain -250

* Odds by FanDuel