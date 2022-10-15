Hellas Verona will face AC Milan in a game valid for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The "Rossoneri", last champions of Serie A, remain firm in the fight to defend the title won last season. At the moment with 20 points (6 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss) they are 5th, four points behind the leaders, that is, they could be only 1 as long as Napoli do not win.
The Milan team will seek to leave behind what was another disappointment in the UEFA Champions League, where they lost for second time to Chelsea. They have the chance to add as their rivals are one of the worst in the championship so far. Hellas Verona, with 5 points, would be the last team to enter the relegation zone, and they need points to get out of there as soon as possible.
Hellas Verona vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time
Hellas Verona will play against AC Milan for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Sunday, October 16 at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 17)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 17)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 3:45 PM
Cameroon: 7:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 12:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Ecuador: 1:45 PM
Egypt: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 6:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 17)
Indonesia: 1:45 AM (October 17)
Iran: 10:15 PM
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 1:45 PM
Japan: 3:45 AM (October 17)
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 17)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 7:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 6:45 AM (October 17)
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Qatar: 9:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM
Senegal: 6:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 17)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
South Korea: 3:45 AM (October 17)
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
Tanzania: 9:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 AM
Tunisia: 6:45 PM
Uganda: 9:45 PM
UAE: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Hellas Verona vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Canada: TLN, VIVA, fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: bet365
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
Israel: Sports 2
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, ESPN3 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport 2
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)