Hellas Verona will receive AC Milan for Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Hellas Verona will face AC Milan in a game valid for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Serie A.

The "Rossoneri", last champions of Serie A, remain firm in the fight to defend the title won last season. At the moment with 20 points (6 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss) they are 5th, four points behind the leaders, that is, they could be only 1 as long as Napoli do not win.

The Milan team will seek to leave behind what was another disappointment in the UEFA Champions League, where they lost for second time to Chelsea. They have the chance to add as their rivals are one of the worst in the championship so far. Hellas Verona, with 5 points, would be the last team to enter the relegation zone, and they need points to get out of there as soon as possible.

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan: Kick-Off Time

Hellas Verona will play against AC Milan for the Matchday 10 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Sunday, October 16 at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 17)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 17)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 12:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 1:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 17)

Indonesia: 1:45 AM (October 17)

Iran: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Japan: 3:45 AM (October 17)

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 17)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 6:45 AM (October 17)

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 9:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Senegal: 6:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM (October 17)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Korea: 3:45 AM (October 17)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 AM

Tunisia: 6:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

UAE: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Hellas Verona vs AC Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Canada: TLN, VIVA, fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: bet365

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

Israel: Sports 2

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italy, 214 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, ESPN3 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport 2

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

