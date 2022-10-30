Hellas Verona will face AS Roma in a game valid for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).
The victories of Inter against Sampdoria and Juventus against Lecce, AS Roma was moved from the qualification zone to the international cups. However, with a victory they could be overcome, and of course that is what they will try to do. During the week they won 2-1 HJK for the Europa League, so they will surely arrive with more confidence.
Their rivals will be one of the weakest teams in the tournament. Hellas Verona occupies the penultimate position of the standings with the same points as Cremonese, although with a better goal difference. Although of course, with that position they would be relegated so they urgently need to obtain points.
Hellas Verona vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time
Hellas Verona will play against AS Roma for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Monday, October 31 at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.
Hellas Verona vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
