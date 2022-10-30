Hellas Verona will receive AS Roma for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Hellas Verona vs AS Roma: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Serie A in your country

Hellas Verona will face AS Roma in a game valid for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The victories of Inter against Sampdoria and Juventus against Lecce, AS Roma was moved from the qualification zone to the international cups. However, with a victory they could be overcome, and of course that is what they will try to do. During the week they won 2-1 HJK for the Europa League, so they will surely arrive with more confidence.

Their rivals will be one of the weakest teams in the tournament. Hellas Verona occupies the penultimate position of the standings with the same points as Cremonese, although with a better goal difference. Although of course, with that position they would be relegated so they urgently need to obtain points.

Hellas Verona vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time

Hellas Verona will play against AS Roma for the Matchday 12 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Monday, October 31 at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, Italy.

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 3:30 AM (November 1)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Cameroon: 6:30 PM

Canada: 1:30 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Ecuador: 12:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 12:30 AM (November 1)

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Japan: 2:30 AM (November 1)

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (November 1)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (November 1)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Qatar: 8:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Senegal: 5:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (November 1)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

South Korea: 2:30 AM (November 1)

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

Tanzania: 8:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:30 PM

Tunisia: 5:30 PM

Uganda: 8:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 1:30 PM (ET)

Hellas Verona vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Brazil: Star+, ESPN4

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN3, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN2, Star+

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: bet365

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zone

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN3 Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Portugal: Sport TV2, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport 1

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Variety 3

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)

