Honduras and El Salvador come against each other today at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano for Matchday 10 of the Third Round of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the game free in different parts of the world.

Honduras are set to clash against El Salvador at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022 today, January 30, 2022. Here, you will find the time of this Third Round Matchday 10 game and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 69th overall meeting. No surprises here as Honduras are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 36 occasions so far; El Salvador have grabbed a triumph 14 times to this day, and a great number of even 18 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on September 5, 2021, when it ended in a 0-0 draw in their previous Third Round FIFA World Cup qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONCACAF World Cup 2022 Qualifying tournament.

Honduras vs El Salvador: Time of the game

Argentina: 9:05 PM

Brazil: 9:05 PM

United States: 7:05 PM (ET), 6:05 PM (CT), 5:05 PM (MT), 4:05 PM (PT)

Canada: 4:05 PM (PT), 5:05 PM (MT), 6:05 PM (CT), 7:05 PM (ET), 8:05 PM (AT)

Mexico: 6:05 PM

UK: 12:05 AM (Monday, January 31)

Germany: 1:05 AM (Monday, January 31)

France: 1:05 AM (Monday, January 31)

Portugal: 12:05 AM (Monday, January 31)

Italy: 1:05 AM (Monday, January 31)

Spain: 1:05 AM (Monday, January 31)

Honduras vs El Salvador: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

United States: Fubo TV (free trial), Paramount+, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Honduras: Deportes TVC

El Salvador: TCS GO, Canal 4 El Salvador

International: Bet365