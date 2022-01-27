Honduras and El Salvador come against each other on Sunday at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano for Matchday 10 of the Third Round of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Honduras vs El Salvador: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

Honduras will face El Salvador at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula in the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here you will find out when and how to watch this Matchday 10 game soccer match in the US. For example, if you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 69th overall meeting. Honduras are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 36 occasions so far; El Salvador have grabbed a triumph 14 times to this day, and a great number of even 18 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent match was played on September 5, 2021, when it ended in a 0-0 draw in their previous Third Round FIFA World Cup qualifier match. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONCACAF World Cup 2022 Qualifiers.

Honduras vs El Salvador: Date

The CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022 Third Round Matchday 10 game between Honduras and El Salvador will be played on Sunday, January 30, 2021, at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula.

Honduras vs El Salvador: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Honduras vs El Salvador in Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022

The Concacaf match to be played between Honduras and El Salvador in the Third Round of the World Cup Qualifiers 2022, will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include Paramount+, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO.