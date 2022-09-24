Honduras will face Guatemala in Houston for an international friendly match. Here, check out when and how to watch or live stream this encounter in the United States.

Honduras vs Guatemala: Date, time and TV Channel to watch or live stream 2022 International Friendly in the US

Honduras and Guatemala will face each other in an international friendly match. Both teams will be looking for a good result in this game. Here, you can find everything you need to know about this encounter, including when and where to watch it. You can also stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US.

Honduras is coming to this match after being defeated 3-0 by Argentina in Miami. Lionel Messi, with a brace, and Lautaro Martinez were the goalscorers in a game in which Los Catrachos couldn’t do much against the Albiceleste’s superiority.

Meanwhile, the national soccer team of Guatemala are set to play first against Colombia on Saturday in New Jersey. The team won their last match against Dominican Republic back in June with a 2-0 score.

Honduras vs Guatemala: Date

The national soccer teams of Honduras and Guatemala will face each other in an international friendly match that will take place on Tuesday, September 27 at the PNC Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Honduras vs Guatemala: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

How to watch or live stream Honduras vs Guatemala in the US

The international friendly match between Honduras and Guatemala to be played on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 will be broadcast in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial in the US), Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes.