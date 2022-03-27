Honduras and Mexico face each other today at Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano for Matchday 13 of the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online the French league game free in different parts of the world.

Honduras will welcome Mexico at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula for the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022 today, March 27, 2022. Here you will find when, where, at what time, and how to watch this Final Round Matchday 13 soccer match from different parts of the world. For example, you can watch it on Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States.

This will be their 45th overall meeting. No surprises here as Mexico are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 26 occasions so far; Honduras have grabbed a triumph just eight times to this day, and the remaining 10 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 10, 2021, when El Tri snatched a comfortable 3-0 home win in their first meeting in the 2022 Qatar Qualifiers in Mexico City. It promises to be a more exciting clash as these two countries clash again at the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers 2022.

Honduras vs Mexico: Time of the game

Argentina: 9:05 PM

9:05 PM Mexico: 9:05 PM

9:05 PM United States: 8:05 PM (ET), 7:05 PM (CT), 6:05 PM (MT), 5:05 PM (PT)

8:05 PM (ET), 7:05 PM (CT), 6:05 PM (MT), 5:05 PM (PT) Canada: 5:05 PM (PT), 6:05 PM (MT), 7:05 PM (CT), 8:05 PM (ET), 9:05 PM (AT)

5:05 PM (PT), 6:05 PM (MT), 7:05 PM (CT), 8:05 PM (ET), 9:05 PM (AT) Mexico: 6:05 PM

6:05 PM UK: 12:05 AM, March 29

12:05 AM, March 29 Germany: 1:05 AM, March 29

1:05 AM, March 29 France: 1:05 AM, March 29

1:05 AM, March 29 Portugal: 12:05 AM, March 29

12:05 AM, March 29 Italy: 1:05 AM, March 29

1:05 AM, March 29 Spain: 1:05 AM, March 29

Honduras vs Mexico: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online