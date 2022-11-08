Inter will face Bologna for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Inter Milan will receive Bologna in what will be the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial).

The locals, Inter, are coming off a tough loss in Matchday 13 against Juventus that even left them out of the qualifying zone for the international cups. They need to return to victory as soon as possible so as not to be left behind in the fight for the top places in the standings, nor to enter international tournaments.

Their rivals will be Bologna, a team that has been quite irregular throughout this season. They have had good and bad games, and the fact that they are in the middle of the standings with 16 points is clear evidence of that irregularity. However, they seek to be able to obtain points that allow them to gradually approach the qualification zone for the cups.

Inter vs Bologna: Kick-Off Time

Inter will play against Bologna for the Matchday 14 of the 2022/2023 Serie A this Wednesday, November 9 at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 5:45 AM (November 10)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (November 10)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 10:45 PM

Canada: 4:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 3:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (November 10)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (November 10)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (November 10)

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (November 10)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (November 10)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (November 10)

South Africa: 10:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (November 10)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 7:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Inter vs Bologna: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN3 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN3, NOW NET from Claro, Star+, GUIGO

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: ESPN3, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN3

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 8

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now

India: Sports18 HD, Voot Select

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Carabean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Fotball, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 10, Blue Sport 2, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+ (free trial)



