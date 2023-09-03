Inter and Fiorentina meet in the 2023-2024 Serie A. This game will take place at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano. The home team started the season well with a couple of victories to stay in the top standings spots. Here is all the detailed information about this Serie A game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
[Watch Inter vs Fiorentina online free in the US on Fubo]
Inter opened the current season with a 2-0 win against Monza at home, but after that game they won another against Cagliari 2-0 on the road.
Fiorentina are also enjoying a good streak, but made up of a 4-1 win against Genoa and a recent draw against Lecce 2-2.
Inter vs Fiorentina: Kick-Off Time
Inter and Fiorentina play for the 2023-2024 Serie A on Sunday, September 3 at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milano.
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM September 4
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
India: 11:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM September 4
Iran: 9:30 PM
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 AM September 4
Kenya: 5:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM September 4
Mexico: 11:30 PM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM September 4
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM September 4
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM
Inter vs Fiorentina: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN3
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, DAZN
Brazil: Star+
Canada: Fubo Canada, VIVA, TLN
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Greece: Cosmote Sport 4 HD
India: Sports18 HD
Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, sooka
Malta: GO TV Anywhere, TSN3 Malta
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports 3
South Africa: Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, StarTimes App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: TV4 Fotball, TV4 Play
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
United States: Fubo (7-day free trial)