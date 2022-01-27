Jamaica will host Mexico today at the National Stadium Independence Park in a match for the Final Round of the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Check out how and where to watch or stream live online free this WCQ game free in different parts of the world.

Mexico will try to turn around the page and return to their winning ways today when they visit Jamaica at the National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston in a match for the Final Round of the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Here, you will find the time of this WCQ match and where to watch or live stream it online from different parts of the world. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming) and Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

El Tri, who lost to the USMNT and Canada in November, are in third place in the standings with 14 points after 8 games. Gerardo Martino's side also drew 2-2 to Chile in an international friendly game in December.

Mexico know that this is a great opportunity to return to victory in the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers, as they will face a Jamaica side who stands in 6th place with 7 points and had only won one game in the tournament.

Jamaica vs Mexico. Starting time of the game

Argentina: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 9:00 PM

Guatemala: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 6:00 PM

Panama: 7:00 PM

US: 7:00 PM (ET)

Jamaica vs Mexico: TV Channel, how and where to watch or stream live online

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Brazil: Star+

Guatemala: Tigo Sports Guatemala

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, Blim TV, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo

Panama: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

US: FuboTV (Free Trial), Paramount+ (Free Trial), Telemundo, UNIVERSO NOW, CBS Sports Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO