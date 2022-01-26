Jamaica and Mexico will face each other at the National Stadium Independence Park in a match for the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Here you will find when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this WCQ game in the US.

Jamaica vs Mexico: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers

Jamaica will host Mexico at the National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston in a match for the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. Check out all the detailed information about this WCQ game including the date, time, TV Channel and how to live stream it free. If you are in the US, you can tune in on FuboTV (7-day free trial) and Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

The Reggae Boyz have only won one game in the Final Round of the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers. They are in sixth place in the standings with 7 points after 8 matches. Leaders Canada have 16 points.

Meanwhile, El Tricolor led by coach Gerardo Martino will try to return to victory after losing their last WCQ games against the USMNT (0-2) and Canada (1-2). Mexico also played an international friendly game in December against Chile that finished in a 2-2 draw.

Jamaica vs Mexico: Date

The match for the Final Round of the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers between Jamaica and Mexico will be played on Thursday, January 27, at the National Stadium Independence Park in Kingston.

Jamaica vs Mexico: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Jamaica vs Mexico

The Jamaica vs Mexico game for the Final Round of the 2022 Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers will be broadcaste in the US by FuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). Other options: CBS Sports Network, UNIVERSO, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW.