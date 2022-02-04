Juarez play Chivas for the Matchweek 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Juarez are ready to play against Chivas in Matchweek 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez on February 5, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). Two teams with only one loss in the first weeks of the tournament. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

FC Juarez want to win their third game in the Clausura Tournament after they won two against Necaxa and Atletico San Luis. The team started the second phase well with a couple of wins and a single loss against Cruz Azul.

The 'Rebaño', Chivas, won the first game against Mazatlan 3-0, but so far that has been the team's only victory in the second phase of Liga MX. After this game Chivas have to play at home against Tigres UANL.

Juarez vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 5, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico Benito Juárez, Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Juarez vs Chivas: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Juarez vs Chivas: Storylines

FC Juarez won their first game of the Clausura 2022 against Necaxa 2-1 in what was the end of a losing streak that the team had been dragging since the Apertura 2021. That victory was a relief for FC Juarez, but the team lost the following week against Cruz Azul on the road 0-1. It was not a big defeat and the team showed it by winning Matchweek 3 against Atletico San Luis 1-0 on the road.

Uruguayan Diego Rolan is the top scorer for FC Juarez with 4 goals, and another Uruguayan, Gabriel Fernandez is the team's second top scorer with 3 goals and 1 assist this season.

Chivas had a relatively easy game against Mazatlan 3-0 at home as the first victory in the tournament for the team. In the following two weeks the team lost a game against Pachuca 1-2 and drew another against Queretaro 1-1. Similar results to their the first three games during the Apertura Tournament 2021.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Juarez vs Chivas in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, you can watch it on your TV or Smartphone, it will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (Free trial) and other options to watch the game in the US are TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, Univision, TUDN App, TUDN USA. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Juarez vs Chivas: Predictions And Odds

FC Juarez are underdogs at home with +185 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a solid record after only three weeks but the visitors are hungry for a win. Chivas are also underdogs with +182 moneyline. The draw is offered at +198 odds and the totals at 2 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Over 2.

