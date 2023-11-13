Manchester United may not be counting on Jadon Sancho, but it looks like other European giants would do so. Fabrizio Romano reports Juventus have asked for informations about the English winger in recent days.

The Italian journalist and transfer market expert claims the Old Lady are interested in a loan deal, with the Red Devils covering part of his salary. However, the English side is reportedly waiting for suitors who are willing to make a permanent transfer.

Juve are currently second in the Serie A standings with 29 points, two shy of leaders Inter Milan. The Italian club was banned from European competition by UEFA this season for breaking financial fair play regulations.

Sancho, meanwhile, hasn’t played for United since August as he’s been separated from the first team by coach Erik ten Hag. The 23-year-old is training alone at the academy and is expected to leave the club in January.

The origin of Sancho’s exile at Man United

It all started when Sancho was left out of Manchester United’s squad to face Arsenal on September 3. Following his team’s 3-1 loss, ten Hag explained the Englishman wasn’t called up due to poor performance in practice.

Sancho reacted immediately to his manager’s comments, denying the Dutchman’s version of the story. In a social media post he later deleted, Sancho contradicted ten Hag.

“Please don’t believe everything you read! I will not allow people saying things that is completely untrue, I have conducted myself in training very well this week. I believe there are other reasons for this matter that I won’t go into, I’ve been a scapegoat for a long time which isn’t fair! All I want to do is play football with a smile on my face and contribute to my team. I respect all decision that are made by the coaching staff, I play with fantastic players and grateful to do so which I know every week is a challenge. I will continue to fight for this badge no matter what!,” Sancho’s statement read.

Shortly after that, ten Hag suggested he had no choice but to separate Sancho from the first team. “Strict lines is the point. It’s what the club asked me to do, because there was no good culture before last season. So to set some good standards and that is what I did. That is my job, to control the standards. It has never been when someone makes one mistake, it is a whole process before you come to a certain outcome about strict lines. If staff, players or whoever, if there is a structure to cross lines you have to be strong, absolutely,” the 53-year-old coach said.

Manchester United aim to recoup what they spent for Sancho

Since they spent €85 million to get him from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, it makes sense that Manchester United want to sell Sancho. But according to Transfermarkt, his market value dropped to €32m, so they may not recoup that much.

However, anything they can get would be better than continue paying an expensive contract for a player training on his own at the academy. Therefore, if no teams come up with permanent deal bids, a loan could be an alternative option.