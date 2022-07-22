Juventus and Chivas will clash off today at Allegiant Stadium in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Juventus and Chivas will meet at the Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, the US in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly today, July 22, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will only be their second overall meeting. No surprises here as Juventus of Serie A have won the only head-to-head encounter. Chivas Guadalajara of Liga MX are yeto to grab a win to thsi day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their only duel took place on July 29, 2011, when the Old Lady snatched a plain 1-0 win at the FIFA World Football Challenge. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, during this off-season, preparing for the beginning of the new 2022-23 campaign.

Juventus vs Chivas: Kick-off Time

Australia: 2:00 PM (AEST) (Saturday)

Botswana: 5:00 AM

Cameroon: 4:00 AM (Saturday)

Canada: 11:00 PM (ET)

Ethiopia: 6:00 AM (Saturday)

Germany: 5:00 AM (Saturday)

Ghana: 3:00 AM (Saturday)

Ireland: 4:00 AM (Saturday)

Kenya: 4:00 AM (Saturday)

Mexico: 10:00 PM

Nigeria: 4:00 AM (Saturday)

Portugal: 4:00 AM (Saturday)

Russia: 6:00 AM (MSK) (Saturday)

Rwanda: 5:00 AM (Saturday)

South Africa: 5:00 AM (Saturday)

Sudan: 5:00 AM (Saturday)

UK: 4:00 AM (Saturday)

US: 11:00 PM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 5:00 AM (Saturday)

Juventus vs Chivas: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Paramount+

Botswana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Ethiopia: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Player 1

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Rwanda: SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Laliga, Supersport Grandstand

Sudan: DSTV Now

UK: Premier Sports 1, Premier Player HD

US: FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 2, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Laliga ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga