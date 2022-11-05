Juventus and Inter will clash off on Sunday at Allianz Stadium in the 13th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time of this Derby d'Italia, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Juventus and Inter will go toe-to-toe at Allianz Stadium in Turin on Matchday 13 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer Derby d'Italia match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on Paramount+ in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 179th Serie A meeting. No surprises here as Juventus have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 85 games so far; Inter Milan have celebrated a victory 48 times to this day, and 45 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on May 11, 2022, when the game ended in a 4-2 win after extra time for the Nerazzurri in the 2022 Coppa Italia Final. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Juventus vs Inter: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 3:45 AM

Australia: 5:45 PM

Bangladesh: 12:45 PM

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Costa Rica: 12:45 AM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

India: 12:15 PM

Indonesia: 1:45 AM

Iran: 10:15 PM

Ireland: 6:45 PM

Israel: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 1:45 PM

Japan: 3:45 AM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 7:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Qatar: 9:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:45 PM

Senegal: 6:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 2:45 AM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

South Korea: 3:45 AM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 2:45 PM

Tunisia: 6:45 PM

Uganda: 8:45 PM

UAE: 9:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM

Juventus vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 1, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3

India: Sports18 HD, Voot Select, Sports18

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV3, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: #Vamos, Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate

United States: Paramount+