Juventus and Inter will go toe-to-toe at Allianz Stadium in Turin on Matchday 13 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, November 6, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer Derby d'Italia match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on Paramount+ in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 179th Serie A meeting. No surprises here as Juventus have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 85 games so far; Inter Milan have celebrated a victory 48 times to this day, and 45 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on May 11, 2022, when the game ended in a 4-2 win after extra time for the Nerazzurri in the 2022 Coppa Italia Final. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Juventus vs Inter: Kick-off Time
Juventus vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
