Juventus and Udinese are set to go head-to-head in the upcoming Matchday 24 of the 2023/2024 Serie A season. Here, you can discover comprehensive details about this fixture, including information on how to catch the game on TV or through live streaming in your country.
The recent defeat against Inter dealt a significant blow to Juventus‘ hopes of claiming the top spot in the standings. To compound matters, the “Nerazzurri” secured victory in their Matchday game against Roma, extending their lead to 7 points (with an additional game in hand).
The “Vecchia Signora” are in dire need of three points to sustain their chances. Facing them is Udinese, a team with a different urgency for points. Occupying the last relegation position, the “Bianconeri” must secure a win to escape the danger zone.
Juventus vs Udinese: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (February 13)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (February 13)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (February 13)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (February 13)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 9:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (February 13)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 7:45 AM (February 13)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 8:45 AM (February 13)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (February 13)
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Juventus vs Udinese: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, DirecTV GO
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: Sports18 3, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Premium, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Onefootball
Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN Italia, Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena 2 Premium
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport D 1, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App
USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal