Juventus vs Udinese: How to Watch Live, TV Channels and Streaming Options in Your Country on February 12, 2024

Juventus and Udinese are set to go head-to-head in the upcoming Matchday 24 of the 2023/2024 Serie A season. Here, you can discover comprehensive details about this fixture, including information on how to catch the game on TV or through live streaming in your country.

The recent defeat against Inter dealt a significant blow to Juventus‘ hopes of claiming the top spot in the standings. To compound matters, the “Nerazzurri” secured victory in their Matchday game against Roma, extending their lead to 7 points (with an additional game in hand).

The “Vecchia Signora” are in dire need of three points to sustain their chances. Facing them is Udinese, a team with a different urgency for points. Occupying the last relegation position, the “Bianconeri” must secure a win to escape the danger zone.

Juventus vs Udinese: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (February 13)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (February 13)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (February 13)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (February 13)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (February 13)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 7:45 AM (February 13)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 8:45 AM (February 13)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (February 13)

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Juventus vs Udinese: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, DirecTV GO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: Sports18 3, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Premium, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Onefootball

Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN Italia, Sky Sport 251, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena 2 Premium

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 2, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 Play, TV4 Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport D 1, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Premium 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: discovery+, TNT Sports 1, discovery+ App

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal