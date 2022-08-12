Lecce and Inter will clash off on Saturday at Stadio Via Del Mar in the opening round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Lecce vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Lecce and Inter will square off at Stadio Via Del Mar in Lecce on the opening matchday of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, August 13, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 33rd league meeting. No surprises here as Inter have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 24 games so far; Lecce have celebrated a victory four times to this day, and four matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 19, 2020, when the game ended in a 1-1 draw in the 2019-20 Serie A season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Lecce vs Inter: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (AEST)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

France: 8:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Russia: 9:45 PM (MSK)

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

US: 2:45 PM (ET)

Lecce vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Free, beIN Sports 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Calcio, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 251, DAZN, Sky Sport 4K

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Russia: Match! Football 1, matchtv.ru, Sportbox.ru

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sudan: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, STARZPLAY

UK: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

US: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+