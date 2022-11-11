Liverpool will host Southampton for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

For the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Liverpool will face Southampton. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

The local Liverpool have had a rather irregular performance in this Premier League, with really good games like their victory against Manchester City, and other very bad ones such as the defeat against Nottingham Forest. At the moment, they are not even in the qualifying zone for the cups, the main objective of the "Reds" at the moment.

Southampton's objective, on the other hand, is much more pressing: with 12 points, they are in 18th position in the championship, so for the time being they would be relegated. They obviously need to get as many points as possible. Against Liverpool, such a tough team, it is possible that even a draw will serve the visitors well.

Liverpool vs Southampton: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool will play against Southampton for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, November 12 at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (November 13)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Cameroon: 4:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 9:00 AM

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Ecuador: 10:00 AM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Iran: 6:30 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Japan: 12:00 AM (November 13)

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (November 13)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Qatar: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Senegal: 3:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

South Korea: 12:00 AM (November 13)

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

Tanzania: 6:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM

Tunisia: 4:00 PM

Uganda: 6:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 3:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Liverpool vs Southampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, GUIGO, Star+

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Action

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

USA: FuboTV (free trial), USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

