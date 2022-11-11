For the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League, Liverpool will face Southampton. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
The local Liverpool have had a rather irregular performance in this Premier League, with really good games like their victory against Manchester City, and other very bad ones such as the defeat against Nottingham Forest. At the moment, they are not even in the qualifying zone for the cups, the main objective of the "Reds" at the moment.
Southampton's objective, on the other hand, is much more pressing: with 12 points, they are in 18th position in the championship, so for the time being they would be relegated. They obviously need to get as many points as possible. Against Liverpool, such a tough team, it is possible that even a draw will serve the visitors well.
Liverpool vs Southampton: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool will play against Southampton for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, November 12 at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (November 13)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Cameroon: 4:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 9:00 AM
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Ecuador: 10:00 AM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Iran: 6:30 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Japan: 12:00 AM (November 13)
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (November 13)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Qatar: 6:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Senegal: 3:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
South Korea: 12:00 AM (November 13)
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
Tanzania: 6:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 11:00 AM
Tunisia: 4:00 PM
Uganda: 6:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 3:00 PM
United States: 11:00 AM (ET)
Liverpool vs Southampton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 2
Brazil: NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, GUIGO, Star+
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport Action
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 3 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, TV3+ Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
USA: FuboTV (free trial), USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
