Manchester City will receive Brentford in a game valid for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
It will be the last Premier League game before the start of the World Cup. And of course, both teams want to finish as high as possible. In the case of Brentford, they are in 11th position, at the moment with a good distance from the relegation zone, although of course, a defeat would bring them closer to that uncomfortable position.
Their rivals are one of the best teams in England and on the continent, so for Brentford, a draw is a good result. Of course, the locals Manchester City only serve to win. At the moment, they are in second position with 32 points, 2 less than Arsenal. With the victory in this game and a defeat of the "Gunners", they will reach the top of the standings.
Manchester City vs Brentford: Kick-Off Time
Manchester City will face Brentford for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, November 12 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 10:30 PM
Bangladesh: 6:30 PM
Belgium: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Cameroon: 1:30 PM
Canada: 7:30 AM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 6:30 AM
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Ecuador: 7:30 AM
Egypt: 2:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Germany: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 12:30 PM
India: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 7:30 PM
Iran: 4:00 PM
Ireland: 12:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 7:30 AM
Japan: 9:30 PM
Kenya: 3:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Morocco: 12:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 12:30 AM (November 13)
Nigeria: 1:30 PM
Norway: 1:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Qatar: 3:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM
Senegal: 12:30 PM
Serbia: 1:30 PM
Singapore: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 2:30 PM
South Korea: 9:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
Switzerland: 1:30 PM
Tanzania: 3:30 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 AM
Tunisia: 1:30 PM
Uganda: 3:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
Manchester City vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: DEATH, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, TalkSport Radio UK
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD
Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
