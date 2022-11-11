Manchester City will host Brentford for Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester City vs Brentford: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Manchester City will receive Brentford in a game valid for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

It will be the last Premier League game before the start of the World Cup. And of course, both teams want to finish as high as possible. In the case of Brentford, they are in 11th position, at the moment with a good distance from the relegation zone, although of course, a defeat would bring them closer to that uncomfortable position.

Their rivals are one of the best teams in England and on the continent, so for Brentford, a draw is a good result. Of course, the locals Manchester City only serve to win. At the moment, they are in second position with 32 points, 2 less than Arsenal. With the victory in this game and a defeat of the "Gunners", they will reach the top of the standings.

Manchester City vs Brentford: Kick-Off Time

Manchester City will face Brentford for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Saturday, November 12 at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

Argentina: 9:30 AM

Australia: 10:30 PM

Bangladesh: 6:30 PM

Belgium: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 AM

Cameroon: 1:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 AM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 6:30 AM

Croatia: 1:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 PM

Ecuador: 7:30 AM

Egypt: 2:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Germany: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 12:30 PM

India: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 7:30 PM

Iran: 4:00 PM

Ireland: 12:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 7:30 AM

Japan: 9:30 PM

Kenya: 3:30 PM

Malaysia: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Morocco: 12:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 12:30 AM (November 13)

Nigeria: 1:30 PM

Norway: 1:30 PM

Poland: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Qatar: 3:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM

Senegal: 12:30 PM

Serbia: 1:30 PM

Singapore: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 2:30 PM

South Korea: 9:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sweden: 1:30 PM

Switzerland: 1:30 PM

Tanzania: 3:30 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:30 AM

Tunisia: 1:30 PM

Uganda: 3:30 PM

UAE: 4:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Manchester City vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 2, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: DEATH, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 4K, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports English, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1 NZ, SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, TalkSport Radio UK, BT Sport 1, BT Sport Ultimate, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

Here you can check a convenient package of FuboTV for you.

