On May 28, 2022, Real Madrid won their fourteenth UEFA Champions League after defeating Liverpool 1-0 due to a goal scored by Vinicius Junior. For winning the final match, El Merengue received €20 million. In addition, it is believed that, throughout the competition, they earned €91,54 million.

It was the first time the same two clubs faced off in three European Cup finals, after their meetings in 1981 (the Reds won 1-0) and 2018 (victory for Real Madrid by 3-1). After Liverpool defeated Villarreal 5-2 on aggregate for the semifinals, Mohamed Salah revealed against which team he wanted to play in the UCL final: "Yeah, I want to play Real Madrid. I have to be honest, Manchester City are a really tough team, we played against them a few times this season, but if you asked me personally, I would prefer Real Madrid. We lost in the final to them, so I want to play against them and hopefully win it from them as well”.

2018 Final was marked in the Egyptian's memory, as after 30 minutes of the first half, following a tangle with Sergio Ramos, he had to be substituted due to a shoulder injury. "It was the worst moment of my career", Salah said. The certain thing is that, in the 2021-2022 UCL Final, Liverpool and Salah could not overcome Real Madrid, and Luka Modric left a message to the 30-year-old player.

Luka Modric's harsh words to Mohamed Salah

Rodrygo Goes, one of the key players of the Champions League won by Real Madrid, was invited to the Cortes Podcast program to talk about the season carried out by El Merengue and, at the moment of recalling the UCL achieved, he revealed an event that connected and Salah.

"I have to tell you a funny anecdote: When the Champions League final was over, we made a Guard of Honour to Liverpool´s players. Salah passed by discouraged, and Modric, who was on the other side, greeted him and said, 'Okay, okay, next time you try it again'", he stated.

In addition, the Brazilian said that during the training sessions leading up to the big game, Real Madrid players joked with each other saying: "Come here Salah. Come Salah".