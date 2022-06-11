Macedonia will host Gibraltar at the National Arena Todor Proeski in Skopje on Matchday 4 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Sunday, June 12, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this League C Group C4 soccer match and how to watch or live stream it online free in your country. For example, you can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and on DAZN if you are in Canada.
This will only be their fourth overall meeting. As expected, Macedonia are the firm favorites in head-to-head matches as they have won on all four of the previous occasions. Gibraltar are yet to grab a triumph to this day, and no matches have ended in a tie.
Their most recent game was played on June 5, 2022, and it ended in a 2-0 victory for the Macedonians in their first clash in the Nations League Group Stage match in Gibraltar. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the second time this year.
Macedonia vs Gibraltar: Kick-off Time
Australia: 2:00 AM (AEST) (Monday)
Botswana: 6:00 PM
Cameroon: 5:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Ethiopia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 6:00 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Kenya: 7:00 PM
Gibraltar: 6:00 PM
Macedonia: 6:00 PM
Nigeria: 7:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Russia: 7:00 PM (MSK)
Rwanda: 6:00 PM
South Africa: 6:00 PM
Sudan: 6:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
US: 12:00 PM (ET)
Zimbabwe: 8:00 PM
Macedonia vs Gibraltar: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Optus Sport
Botswana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Canada: DAZN
Ethiopia: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Germany: DAZN
Gibraltar: GBC
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Ireland: Premier Player HD
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Macedonia: Arena Sport 2, Sportklub 9
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Match Player, Sport TV3
Russia: Okko Sport
Rwanda: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
South Africa: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Sudan: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
UK: Premier Player HD,
US: FuboTV, VIX, Fox Soccer Plus
Zimbabwe: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
How to watch Macedonia vs Gibraltar anywhere
If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Macedonia and Gibraltar but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.