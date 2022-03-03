Manchester City and Manchester United will clash off at Etihad Stadium in the 28th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Find out here when the Manchester derby game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US and Canada.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada for Manchester derby in Matchday 28 of Premier League 2021-22

Manchester City will come against Manchester United at Etihad Stadium in Manchester in the 28th round of the 2021-22 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this English Premier League soccer match in the US. If you are in the United States, you can watch the Manchester derby on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), while you can tune in on DAZN in Canada.

This will be their jubilee 50th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph in a total of 24 games so far; Manchester City have celebrated a victory 16 times to this day, and the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on November 6, 2021, when the Citizens cruised past the Red Devils with a final result of 2-0 away at Old Trafford. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Premier League season.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Date

The 2021-22 Premier League Round 28 Manchester derby game between Manchester City and Manchester United will be played on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in Premier League 2021-22

The English game to be played between Manchester City and Manchester United on the 28th round of the Premier League 2021/22 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial). Other options include Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Telemundo, USA Network. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.