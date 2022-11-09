Manchester United and Aston Villa will face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester in the Third Round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English Carabao Cup soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV Canada and DAZN in Canada.
This will only be their sixth EFL Cup meeting. Aston Villa have celebrated a win on three occasions so far. On the other hand, Manchester United have emerged victorious only once in head-to-head clashes to this day, and no cup games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent Carabao Cup game was played on February 28, 2010, when the Red Devils lifted the 2009/2010 trophy after winning 2-1. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup.
Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 6:00 AM (Friday)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 1:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 2:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM
Iran: 10:45 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Japan: 4:00 AM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Senegal: 7:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Korea: 4:00 AM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports
Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Canada: DAZN, fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Star+, Paramount+, ESPN Norte
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: beIN Sports MAX 10, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Mola TV App, Vidio, mola.tv, Mola
Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Csport.tv
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+, Star+, ESPN Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN 3, DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA,
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event
United States: ESPN+