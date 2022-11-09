Manchester United and Aston Villa will clash off at Old Trafford in the Third Round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Manchester United and Aston Villa will face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester in the Third Round of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup on Thursday, November 10, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English Carabao Cup soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV Canada and DAZN in Canada.

This will only be their sixth EFL Cup meeting. Aston Villa have celebrated a win on three occasions so far. On the other hand, Manchester United have emerged victorious only once in head-to-head clashes to this day, and no cup games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent Carabao Cup game was played on February 28, 2010, when the Red Devils lifted the 2009/2010 trophy after winning 2-1. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (Friday)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 2:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM

Iran: 10:45 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Japan: 4:00 AM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Senegal: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Korea: 4:00 AM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports

Brazil: ESPN, Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Canada: DAZN, fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Star+, Paramount+, ESPN Norte

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: beIN Sports MAX 10, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Mola TV App, Vidio, mola.tv, Mola

Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Football, BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Csport.tv

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+, Star+, ESPN Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: V Sport 1, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN 3, DAZN

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA,

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv, ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Football, Sky Sports Main Event

United States: ESPN+