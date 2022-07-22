Manchester United and Aston Villa will clash off on Friday at Optus Stadium in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Premier League sides Manchester United and Aston Villa will meet at the Optus Stadium in Perth in a 2022 Pre-season Club Friendly on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this friendly soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 194th overall meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the obvious favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on as many as 102 occasions so far; Aston Villa have celebrated a victory 50 times to this day, and a great number of 41 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on January 15, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-2 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time during this off-season, preparing for the beginning of the new 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Kick-off Time

Australia: 8:45 PM (AEST)

Botswana: 11:45 AM

Cameroon: 10:45 AM

Canada: 5:45 AM (ET)

Ethiopia: 12:45 PM

Germany: 11:45 PM

Ghana: 9:45 AM

Ireland: 10:45 AM

Kenya: 12:45 PM

Mexico: 4:45 AM

Nigeria: 10:45 AM

Portugal: 10:45 AM

Russia: 12:45 PM (MSK)

Rwanda: 11:45 AM

South Africa: 11:45 AM

Sudan: 11:45 PM

UK: 10:45 AM

US: 5:45 AM (ET)

Zimbabwe: 11:45 PM

Manchester United vs Aston Villa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: 10 Play, 10, Paramount+

Cameroon: StarTimes App

Ghana: StarTimes App

Ireland: MUTV, MUTV Online

Kenya: StarTimes App

Nigeria: StarTimes App

Rwanda: StarTimes App

South Africa: StarTimes App

UK: MUTV, MUTV Online

International: VillaTV